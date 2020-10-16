SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on October 5, around 12:40 a.m., a suspect arrived on a bike, spray painted on the mural, and left the area a short time later.
Investigators have released nearby surveillance video in hope that the public may be able to help in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355, submit the tip online, or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
Walsh added that detectives have been investigating other earlier incidents of vandalism at the mural and have requested a criminal complaint for a suspect in connection with an incident on September 14. The other incidents remain under investigation.
