CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are on scene for a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Meadow and Chicopee Street near Rivers Park.
The Chicopee Police Department was alerted to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no word at this time on any reported injuries or the cause for the crash.
Officers advise the public to avoid the area as they continue to clear the scene.
Western Mass News will provide more details as they continue to come in the newsroom.
