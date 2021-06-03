LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A recent uptick in car break-ins has many western Mass. residents talking. Western Mass News heard your concerns on Facebook, and we’re getting answers on what you can do to stay safe and keep unwanted visitors from breaking into your cars.

Communities around the area report big surges in cars being broken into and stolen this past week. Western Mass News took your concerns to Police and spoke with one resident about how it happened to her.

We contacted several local police stations to investigate. We found reports of car break in’s in Holland, Ludlow, Springfield, Wales and Wilbraham.

We contacted one woman from wales who said she was targeted this weekend. Her husband did not find her truck in its usual condition Monday night.

“He came in and he’s like, Sher, Sher? our trucks just got broken into,” Sherry Tsantinis of Wales said.

She reported that around 12:30 a.m. three vehicles were broken into. Her truck, her husband’s truck, and her parents’ truck, who live across the street from her.

While nothing was stolen from Tsantinis, her parents were not as lucky.

“My dad’s $400 sunglasses were taken out of his truck,” Tsantinis said.

Tsantinis found her truck a mess after the incident. Tsantinis told Western Mass news, she did not think much about needing to lock her car before this.

“We don’t keep anything really expensive in our cars, so I was like, why lock them?” Tsantinis said.

While the sunglasses can be replaced, she said her children have been losing sleep since.

“My kids were affected the most because my kids had a hard time going to bed last night. they’re more worried that they’re going to come back and break in the house,” Tsantinis said.

Western Mass News reached out to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, one of the towns reporting several break-ins this week. he says he sees a theme.

“They all have a commonality; they were all unsecured. they were unlocked, and people left items within the vehicle,” Chief Valadas said.

He told Western Mass News he believes groups of juveniles may be responsible, and Police will be looking through surveillance footage to catch the suspects.

“We have camera footage, we have some IDs. A lot of these perpetrators are very young, and they’re just opportunists. So don’t give them the opportunity,” Chief Valadas said.

As for how you can protect yourself: “Watch your property, watch your neighbors,” Valadas said.

Valadas pointed out unlocked doors and key fobs left in cars are the biggest way to attract thieves. Western Mass News will keep you posted with more details as we receive them.