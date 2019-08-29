WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an update on an exclusive story we have been covering this week.
The drivers of the purple Dodge Challenger that West Springfield residents claim was speeding through a neighborhood have identified themselves to police.
People on Heywood Ave said a Challenger regularly speeds down their street making them feel unsafe.
Western Mass News is getting answers from the West Springfield Police Department.
They tell us quote:
"We have received no further complaints from the Heywood Ave residents and we are trying to place radar cruisers down there when manpower permits. The owner and driver of the car did come in to speak with me and we had a productive conversation."
They will be seeking an alternative route from now on to avoid Heywood Avenue.
