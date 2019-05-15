SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A report of shots fired preceded a crash along Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield this morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found that two cars had crashed nearly head-on.
Walsh added that those in one of the vehicles reported that someone in another car "was shooting at them and drove off."
The car that was reportedly being shot at crossed the center lane and crashed into a third car.
A man in the third car was taken to Baystate Medical Center to get checked out for possible injuries.
"No one was struck, but shell casings were located," Walsh explained.
The incident remains under investigation.
