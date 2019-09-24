WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are requesting video camera footage that took place on the afternoon of September 18th & 19th that is related to the homicide of Stanley Park.
Police are specifically requesting footage of the streets that are highlighted above in red that face the street and sidewalk.
This is in the connection to the killing of Nazar Tkach who was murdered in Stanley Park in Westfield last Wednesday, his body not found until Thursday.
If you or anyone you know has footage related to this incident Westfield Police Department request the public to call Detective Bureau at (413)-572-6400.
