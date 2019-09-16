GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and Eversource responded to a car vs. pole accident on Silver and Federal Street in Greenfield.
The motor vehicle crashed into the telephone pole at 9:40 a.m. on Monday near the Greenfield High School.
Both streets are still closed at this time and there is no word of the condition of the operator.
Greenfield Police Department informed residents that they may be without electricity for some time due to the crash.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
