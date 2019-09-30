SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was police activity on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield Monday afternoon.
The Springfield Police Department responded to the scene after receiving reports of a home invasion at 3:15 p.m.
They were able to located a male victim who was injured after the invasion.
There are reports that the house was targeted and was not a random attack.
The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Our crew were on scene before it cleared.
Stay with Western Mass News for the latest details and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.
