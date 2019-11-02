WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham.
The accident occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday morning when a vehicle going southbound swerved into a homeowner's yard.
The vehicle crashed into both cars parked in the driveway before going airborne and smashed right into the garage.
The driver claims he was trying to avoid an animal.
There are no reported injuries and the scene has since been cleared.
There is an ongoing investigation as to what caused the crash.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
