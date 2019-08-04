NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a serious accident involving a rope swing along the CT river.
Northfield Police Department arrived on scene at 12:50 p.m. for a 39-year-old woman who fell off a rope swing and suffered multiple bone fractures.
She was flown by helicopter to the nearest hospital.
Bernardston Police Department assisted with mutual aid.
There are no reports on how the accident occurred or the current condition of the woman.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
