WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police responded to a tanker that was dislodged from a truck on I-91 going southbound near exit 14 in West Springfield.
There are no injuries reported at this time, but one lane remains closed but is currently in recovery.
The tanker that was dislodged is filled with 7,500 gallons of jet fuel with no leaks, but they are currently offloading the fuel with help from the West Springfield Fire and U.S. Air Force Fire Department.
Police Officials want the public to be aware of delays until the scene is cleared.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
