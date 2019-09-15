CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have received numerous calls about an odor of natural gas in several areas of Chicopee.
The calls came at 7:25 p.m. from Chicopee Center, Chicopee Street, Montgomery Street, Dale Street, and Grattan Street.
Chicopee Fire Department personnel along with Columbia Gas workers are attempting to locate the source of the odor.
The gas company will have 'sweepers' attempt to detect the source of the odor.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
