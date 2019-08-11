SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police respond to reports of a gunshot victim between Oak Grove Ave and Burr Street in Springfield.
Springfield Police Department responded to the scene after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
They were able to locate an adult male victim suffering non-life threatening injuries.
The Springfield Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
There is no word on the suspect at this time or how the shooting occurred.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
