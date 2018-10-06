SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police responded to an accident near the Papa John's across from the Springfield Plaza early Saturday morning.
Police say they received the call around 2 a.m. Papa John's is located right on the Springfield/Chicopee line.
Our Western Mass News crew saw a motorcycle lying in the roadway.
No immediate word if there were any injuries as result.
The accident is under investigation.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
