CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Fuller Road late Saturday night.
According to police, the crash happened in the area of the Chicopee Moose Lodge and the Uneco Manufacturing Inc.
Fuller Road was closed following the crash but has since reopened.
The Chicopee Police Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene.
No word on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.
