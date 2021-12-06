BUCKLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to the Mohawk Trail Regional School for a potential threat of violence on Monday.
Western Mass News obtained an email sent out to parents from Superintendent Sheryl Stanton who said that school officials were notified of the threat at 1:30 Monday afternoon and immediately contacted police.
The superintendent stressed that no weapon was on campus.
She went on to say:
"At no point were our students or staff in immediate danger; however we maintained police presence at dismissal and will continue to have police presence over the next several days."
The concern apparently began on social media and is being investigated by the police and the Northwestern DA's office.
