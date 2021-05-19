SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect is in custody after a shots fired call on Alsace Street in Springfield.
Neighbors told us the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said police swarmed a blue house down the street and drew their guns before going in.
One neighbor spoke exclusively to Western Mass News. She said she heard more than 10 gunshots.
“Very scary. It was 2:15. Kids get out of school at this time. God forbid anything ever happened. My daughter…I take walks around this neighborhood. I mean it's very scary,” said Meagan Muzzy of Springfield.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that one suspect is in police custody and they said no injuries were reported.
Neighbors told us this was a terrifying situation. Some heard the gunshots and hid behind cars, while others ran into their homes.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as It becomes available.
