SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man, who was awaiting trial, has been arrested again.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 49-year-old Luis Vargas had been outfitted with a GPS ankle bracelet as he awaited trial for an armed and masked robbery at a Boston Road cell phone store in December 2018.

"Mr. Vargas ignored court orders and removed the ankle bracelet on Tuesday," Walsh explained.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Vargas was taken into custody on an arrest warrant, as well as two counts of armed and masked robbery, along the 0-100 block of Putnam Circle.

