NORTHMAPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're nearly twenty-four hours away from 2019, and the city of Northampton is gearing up for their annual First Night celebration.
Before the ball rises, hundreds of hours of preparation have been logged to make sure the event goes smoothly.
Any event that draws this number of people is bound to be fun, but officers have a few things they'd like people to keep in mind, whether you're a First Night regular or checking out the celebration for the very first time.
The parking garage is still pay-to-park-there, but all the other lots are free.
Before you even step out of your car to enjoy the food, art, and fireworks of First Night, there's one less to worry about in Northampton.
"There was an announcement that," Northampton Police Sgt. Josef Barszcz tells us. "There's free parking, and there is free parking."
If you plan to stay out and about until midnight, Northampton Police say there are a few spots you should avoid.
"The whole downtown area near the hotel is," continued Sgt. Barszcz. "Going to be restricted parking after 8 p.m. due to the crowd going there so cars will be towed. There will be a zero-tolerance policy on any vehicles within the designated crowd area."
The designated crowd area are the streets surrounding the Hotel Northampton.
"We're expecting between 10 and 12,000 people," stated Sgt. Barszcz. "At the intersection between 11:45 and a little after midnight."
If you choose to enjoy an alcoholic drink or visit a recreational marijuana shop, police tell Western Mass News that a safe ride home should be a priority.
Since the opening of recreational sales in November, the Northampton Police Department has prepared themselves for drivers under the influence of any kind, especially on busy nights like New Year's Eve.
"We have several officers that are specially trained in drug detection," continued Sgt. Barszcz. "The first night event is a whole, separate police operation we've got going on. We still have our normal patrols on. They're looking for intoxicated/impaired drivers."
For the second year in a row, the DPW will provide snowplow barriers to help protect the crowds from any potential acts of terror or violence involving cars.
Barszcz tells Western Mass News the Boston Marathon bombings, and other acts of terror in recent years, have changed their approach to safety on the day of the festival.
"The recent events throughout the world," stated Sgt. Josef Barszcz. "That's obviously a point that we want to make sure that we're focusing on, making sure everyone is safe out there."
Earlier in the day, there will be a shuttle, running a loop, that starts at the Northampton Community Arts building and stops at several different PVTA drop-offs across the city.
The shuttle will run until 8 p.m.
