SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 12-year-old girl is missing in Springfield, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.
Juliana Deleon is approximately 4'9'' and weighs 90 lbs.
Police say it's unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
They also report she was last seen in the Bowles Park, East Street area.
Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh, tells us that she is believed to have runaway from home.
This was around 11:30 a.m. this morning, Friday, December 27th.
If you have any information please call Springfield police non-emergency line at 413-787-6302 or the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360.
You can also text an anonymous tip to '274637'
