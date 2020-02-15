ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently searching for a missing 62-year-old male, Richard Doty of Enfield.
Doty is a white male with numerous medical and physical disabilities, including being blind.
Doty was last seen this past Friday around 10 a.m. near the Enfield Terrace.
At this time police could not confirm a reliable clothing description of what Doty was last seen wearing before he went missing.
If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts police ask to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911.
This is an ongoing investigation, Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
