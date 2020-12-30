EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- East Longmeadow Police are investigating after someone drove into the front of Pioneer Valley Arms, a gun shop, early Wednesday morning and fled the scene.
The glass is back up now in front of the store, but this business owner told Western Mass News they believe this was an intentional break-in.
The shop is now cleaning up the pieces after someone allegedly drove into the storefront, not once but twice.
"They ended up backing up and ramming again, which did break through the glass," said co-owner of Pioneer Valley Arms Mike Meunier.
With the building's glass shattered and the security alarm ringing, Meunier told Western Mass News around 3 a.m. he found himself frantically running over to his Shaker Road store.
"We didn’t have anything taken, so, fortunately, all the security measures we had in places, such as the camera system, the alarm system, and the sealed gate, all did what they were supposed to do," he explained.
Meunier said the suspect got away, but it's clear the break-in was intentional, and the vehicle left at the scene.
"That was one that they ditched and essentially took off in another vehicle," he added.
As a result, the gun shop had to close on Wednesday, another challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit most businesses hard.
But determined to get back on his feet, Meunier told us he had around a 15-hour workday, but the shop is just about ready to be open for business again.
"We’ve gotten everything pretty much patched up, and we’re just waiting on a few last-minute details to get everything else finalized," he said.
East Longmeadow Police are investigating. They were unable to comment Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Pioneer Valley Arms set to reopen on Thursday morning.
