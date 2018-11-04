CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple shots fired on Wolfe Street overnight, the Chicopee Police Department says. Now they're stepping up patrols and asking for help.
Officer Mike Wilk tells us at 1:30 a.m. today, November 4th, calls came in to dispatch about "numerous shots fired" on Wolfe St.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported and police say no one was hit. But there were reports of a ricochet round striking a home in Springfield, Wilk says.
He also tells us that a motor vehicle on the street was struck by a bullet.
While a Springfield Police K9 unit close by, came to assist Chicopee police with their investigation...no suspects were located.
However, the investigation is not over.
Wilk reports they are increasing patrols in the area and their detective, narcotics and specialized task force members are actively investigating this incident.
If you do live in the area and see or hear anything that appears suspicious, please call police immediately so they can respond.
Do you know anything about this shooting incident? Have information that could help detectives with this case? If so, please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413)594-1740, or, Text a Tip, SOLVE CHICOPEE to CRIMES (274637).
