CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are seeking help locating a missing 11-year-old boy from Chicopee.
The Chicopee Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and local departments are continuing search and rescue operations in the area of the Medina Street Boat Ramp.
The search continued beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
The missing juvenile, Aidan Blanchard, is approximately 5' tall and weighs 100 lbs. He also has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing black snow pants, a black hoodie, and a red coat.
According to police, evidence in the area shows Aidan was last seen alone in the area of Medina Street Boat Ramp on Friday between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Police are asking people to give investigators space to conduct their search. State Police Air wing, drones, and police and fire boats are deployed to the waterways in the area.
If you happen to know his whereabouts or have seen him, you can contact the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.