CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police along with K9 units and detectives are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery on Chicopee Street and Billings Street.
The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male with a dark complexion, wearing a white tank top, and mustard-colored pants.
He has short hair on top with a ponytail.
Chicopee's Public Information Officer, Michael Wilk has informed Western Mass News that the search has since cleared, but the incident is still under investigation.
Police believe the individual would have fled towards the riverbank.
Chicopee Police Department informed the public that if anyone sees anyone fitting this description in the Chicopee area to call 911 or dispatch at (413)-594-1700.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
