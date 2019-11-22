CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers responded to reports around Friday afternoon of an armed robbery at People's Bank on Memorial Drive.
Police were told a male suspect, brandishing a firearm, approached a teller and demanded money.
The teller gave him an undetermined amount of cash before he fled the bank.
The suspect was wearing blue jeans and white sneakers.
The local Fairview Elementary School was put into a "shelter in place" as a precaution and SRO Al Blankenship stayed at that location while students were dismissed.
If anyone has any information or can identify the suspect, police ask to please contact Chicopee's Detective Unit at (413)-594-1740.
