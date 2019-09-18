HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A search for a suspect has prompted a heavy police presence in one Holyoke neighborhood.
Holyoke Police said that officers were called to the area near Metcalf School around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for an attempted house break-in.
Mass. State Police added that the incident took place on Lawler Street.
City and state police, including the Mass. State Police Air Wing, are now in the area searching for a suspect.
