WALES, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- An 18-year-old female was jogging in the area of Staffordville Reservoir on Thursday when a male in a white van began to drive back-and-forth several times by her and yelled "sexually explicit things" at her, police said.
She was jogging around 5 p.m. when the male then tried to block her in against the guardrail with his van, police said.
The female was able to flee and hide in a nearby yard until the suspect left the area, police said.
Connecticut State Police and Wales Police responded and canvassed the Wales and Stafford areas.
At this time, the male party involved has not been located, police said. The van was last seen heading north towards Wales, police said.
He was described as a white male, tan, with brown hair, brown eyes, dirty looking, sweaty and wearing a neon yellow-green shirt, police said.
The van is described as a white van with blue or black lettering on the driver's side.
Those with any information related to the incident or the man are asked to contact Trooper Buck of the Connecticut State Police at 860-684-3777.
