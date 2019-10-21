HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
The missing girl, Eva Sicard was last seen Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. on Whiting Farms Road and Rt. 5 near KMart.
She was walking home from Dean High School.
She is 5'2", weighs 110 pounds, has blues, and dirty blond hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with the 'Hollister' logo on the front with blue jeans and white sneakers.
Police ask if anyone has seen this girl to contact the Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigation at (413)-322-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.