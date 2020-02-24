CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Aldenville area in Chicopee earlier on Monday. 

55-year-old Diane Giguere was described as being 5'6" and 200lbs with curly, sly and pepper colored hair, but it is unknown what she was last wearing. 

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts Chicopee Police Department ask the public to contact their detective unit at 413-594-1740. 

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

