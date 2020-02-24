CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Aldenville area in Chicopee earlier on Monday.
55-year-old Diane Giguere was described as being 5'6" and 200lbs with curly, sly and pepper colored hair, but it is unknown what she was last wearing.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts Chicopee Police Department ask the public to contact their detective unit at 413-594-1740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.