LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently searching for missing 28-year-old Murina Alnasser, a former student at Bay Path University.
She was last seen leaving the Motel 6 in Enfield, CT on March 24 this week.
Police also reported that she is considered endangered and has also shut off her phone.
Police said if anyone has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contacted the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.
