SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
South Hadley Police said that 90-year-old Irene Cote was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday near 41 West Summit Street.
Members of the South Hadley Police Department, as well as the Mass. State Police Air Wing and K-9s, are actively searching for Cote, who was last seen walking with a cane and wearing a burgundy coat.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Hadley Police at (413) 538-8231.
