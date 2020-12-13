GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Greenfield Police Department is looking for a possible porch pirate.
The police are trying to identify a man who was captured by a resident’s camera possibly taking packages off a porch.
If you can identify him, please leave Greenfield Police a private message or email the case detective at Justin.Purinton@greenfield-ma.gov.
