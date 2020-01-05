CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching runaway 17-year-old, Jonathan Carpenter who was last seen on December 29.
He is described as being 5'8" with short brown hair and having a tattoo on his right hand.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and blue Nike sneakers.
Police have asked if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts to call the Chicopee Detectives Unit at 413-594-1740.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
