SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for the public's help identifying a woman accused of assault and battery on a disabled woman.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the incident occurred on a PVTA bus around noon on November 11th.

Walsh adds the suspect got off the bus on the 1100 block of Boston Road.

Spfld assault suspect 120221 Photos provided by Springfield Police

Anyone with information on who the suspect is or their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.

You can also text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type SOLVE with your tip.