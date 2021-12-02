SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for the public's help identifying a woman accused of assault and battery on a disabled woman.
According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the incident occurred on a PVTA bus around noon on November 11th.
Walsh adds the suspect got off the bus on the 1100 block of Boston Road.
Anyone with information on who the suspect is or their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.
You can also text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type SOLVE with your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.