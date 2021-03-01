SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield teenager was shot and killed on Halloween night 2015.
Now, the police need your help to track down his killer.
In our Western Mass News True Crime Series, we're digging deeper into the case of Isaiah Michael Emanuel. Both his family and police told us multiple people out there could know who murdered him.
“I just ran down the street, it's 1:30 a.m., it's freezing, and I'm just praying he isn't dead,” Isaiah’s father Nathanial Emanuel said.
It was early in the morning on November 1, Isaiah Michael Emanuel had just left a Halloween party with his friends after time had fallen back from daylight saving time after Halloween night in 2015.
“Officers got a call for a large disturbance in the area, and as they were responding to that they got a second call of shots fired in the area,” Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said.
Those shots hit Isaiah his father remembers the tragic night like it just happened, more than five years later.
“I didn't leave that corner until they let me see the body,” Nathanial said.
But he never did see his son's body, only Isaiah's coat laying over him.
“You pretty much know that no movement, your worst nightmares is just right there,” Nathaniel explained.
Nathaniel's oldest son, who he said was just a month away from turning 18, was gone in an instant.
“It wasn't random,” Walsh said.
The shooting took place on Scott Street in Springfield where Walsh said is also where officers found several damaged cars.
“Individuals were jumping on cars like they were falling into a coffin,” Walsh said.
The destruction to the vehicles was from a national trend at the time called coffining,
rumors began circulating that Isaiah was shot while participating.
“They were kids being kids. It was some type of vandalism, it was Halloween night, but the victim and this tragic incident had nothing to do with that whatsoever,” Walsh said.
But Walsh said he wasn't involved at all, and police have investigated all leads.
“There was a lot of people there that evening, and they believe there were people there who not only know who did it but saw who did it and they need that identification,” Walsh said. To bring Isaiah's killer to justice, the police and his family are hoping someone will come forward.
“There was 24 people out there you figure one of them have the heart enough to say something,” Walsh said.
Police said that they believe this case can be solved in the near future with your help.
You can submit a tip anonymously by sending a text to crimes or the number 274637. Start the text message with the word solve then include your tip, or call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at the number on your screen (413) 787-6355.
