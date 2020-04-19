PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police responded to the Big Y Express gas station and convenience store for a reported robbery Sunday afternoon, police said in an announcement.
Officers learned that a man had entered the store, made a threat to an employee and demanded money, the announcement said, and no weapon was displayed.
The man was given an amount of cash and he left the area, most likely on foot, police said.
No one was injured during the incident, police said.
The suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s, approximately 5’9” or shorter with dark brown eyes and bushy eyebrows, police said.
He was wearing a gray and black Adidas ball cap, a light blue or gray face covering, dark sweatshirt, blue and black backpack, gray sweatpants and red Nike sneakers, police said.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Lt. John Soules at 413-448-9700 x 599.
Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and a message to TIP411 (847411).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.