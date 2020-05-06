CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is currently searching for a suspect that was involved in an unarmed robbery and assault that took place inside a CVS at 1616 Memorial Drive in Chicopee.
Police received reports of an individual that entered the store around 3:25 a.m. today.
After browsing the aisles and picking out a few items, the suspect then brought them to the register where they tried to grab the cash drawer out of the manager's hands.
Chicopee Police Department's spokesperson Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that the suspect then yanked the drawer so hard the momentum carried him over the counter and onto the floor.
The manager then left the store before the suspect got back to their feet.
The individual than grabbed the entire drawer and fled the scene in what police described as a silver vehicle.
The suspect is believed to be a white male that wore a long grey shirt with black gym pants and blue and black zip-up sweatshirt.
The Chicopee Police Department is asking if you know of this suspect's whereabouts or have seen this individual call to their detectives unit at 413-594-1740.
