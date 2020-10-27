SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley police is being assisted by State Police to find a shooting suspect, according to the State Police.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area of the 400 block of Newton Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
A Western Mass News crew is on scene.
We will bring you the latest both on-air and online as more information comes into the newsroom.
