HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police officials are currently looking for a male involved with a shooting on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
The victim, a 29-year-old man from Springfield is suffering serious gunshot wounds to the hip.
It is believed that the situation occurred when a fight broke out between the victim and suspect near Appleton Street.
Police have apprehended the suspect's vehicle, a black Dodge SUV, but are still looking for any information on where the suspect may be.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.