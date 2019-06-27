LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An hours-long search for a suspect is still underway in Longmeadow.
Police are still looking for the suspect, described as a man wearing a white shirt and jeans.
Since approximately 11:45 a.m., officers, a State Police helicopter, and K-9 units have been canvassing a neighborhood near Edgewood Avenue, Riverview Avenue, and Glenwood Circle.
However, officers have also been canvassing Longmeadow Street, Porter Lake Drive, and other areas of the town before arriving to that most recent area.
Investigators have been talking with neighbors throughout the section of the town, trying to figure out where he was last spotted.
Longmeadow Police told us that this all started Thursdayy morning when an officer spotted and identified a vehicle they said was involved in a smash-and-grab on Dwight Road on Wednesday.
They told us when they pursued, the suspect took off quickly in the car.
Somewhere around Englewood, residents told us the suspect started on-foot, running through yards.
One resident on Allen Road, who didn't want to show her face, said the situation is unsettling and she had to keep her kids inside with the doors locked, but she is grateful the police presence has been so swift.
"There was a helicopter that was flying over us, circling us rather closely, and police on foot, undercover police, Longmeadow Police. Well, this morning, it was definitely unsettling once we realized what was going on. We were going about our normal morning business, but once we realized that police were after somebody...protecting our neighborhood...it's nice to know that they were there so quickly, but it's definitely unsettling," that resident explained.
Members of Springfield Police and the Mass. State Police Air Wing are assisting.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
