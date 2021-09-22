CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for your help in identifying two suspects in recent armed robbery in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police said that the robbery took place just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8 at Walgreens on Meadow Street. During the incident, a gun was shown.
The suspects are described as being over six feet tall and had medium to heavier set builds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 and reference case number 21CHI-3695-OF.
