WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police received reports that Stanley Park at 400 Western Avenue was vandalized late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.
The police confirmed to Western Mass News that there is an ongoing investigation as they continue to look for the suspects involved.
Numerous structures including a gazebo, bench, and fence were found damaged along with fire burns in the park's Sanctuary section.
Stanley Park officials along with the Westfield Police Department ask if you know the whereabouts of the suspects involved to call the park's phone number at 413-568-9312.
