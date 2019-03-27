Police searching for suspects who allegedly assaulted two UMass students.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects accused of assaulting two UMass students.
According to the UMass Police Department, officials were called to a report of a possible physical altercation on the third floor of Dwight Hall at 2:40 Wednesday afternoon.
When police got to the scene, they did not find a physical altercation, nor were they able to locate anyone that was believed to be involved.
A witness to the alleged altercation contacted UMass Police later that afternoon, providing officials with more information, which led them to an unspecified room in Dwight Hall.
There, police located two UMass students, who were allegedly assaulted during an attempted drug deal that involved marijuana.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that the altercation had begun inside Dwight Hall, and had spilled into the parking lot where a firearm was later shown by two male suspects.
The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a red vehicle.
Further description of the vehicle is not yet known.
Thankfully, none of the UMass students were in need of medical attention after the altercation occurred.
One of the UMass students said they have ties to one of the male suspects, and is cooperating fully with police.
In an effort to attempt to identify the suspects, UMass Police are asking for the public to come forward with any information pertaining to these two suspects.
The first suspect is described as a white, college-age male with short, blond hair.
He is approximately 5'9"-5'10" with facial hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
The second suspect is described as a thin, white, college-age male with brown hair.
He is approximately 6'1", and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and white/grey Nike sneakers.
If you do see either of these suspects out in public, police are asking you to not approach them.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact UMass Police Officer Rey Martinez, who is the investigating officer, at 413-545-2121.
You can also leave an anonymous tip via voicemail by calling 413-577-8477 or by using the UMass Police Department anonymous witness form, which can be found here.
