HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The search is on for a teenager missing from Holyoke Tuesday morning.
According to the South Hadley Police Department, 17-year-old Heisha Booker was last seen in Holyoke on September 30th around 4:30pm. She was wearing grey Mickey Mouse leggings, a black zip-up sweatshirt with pink lettering on the left arm and a faded yellow shirt underneath.
Booker weighs 100 lbs, has brown hair, hazel eyes and is five feet tall.
If you think you've seen her or have any information about her whereabouts you're asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-536-6431 or the Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
