WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for the identity of two males who are wanted for questioning for an armed robbery.
The armed robbery occurred on October 14th around 2:00 p.m. and took place at a location off of Riverdale Street in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police Department asks the public if anyone knows any information to call Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 and if you wish to remain anonymous you may.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
