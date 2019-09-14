SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are looking for two male suspects that are in connection with Larceny in Southwick.
Both suspects were last seen at Millie's Country Store on College Highway on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Police are looking for the public's help with identifying both suspects.
They advise if anyone knows any information regarding the identification of either or both parties to called Southwick Police Department at (413)-569-5348.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.