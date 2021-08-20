SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- You may have noticed that Springfield city police officers have been out enforcing traffic safety more than usual. That's because officials in the city of Springfield said they are seeing an uptick in unsafe driving behavior. Western Mass News is getting answers on the trends they are seeing.
Springfield Police said that crashes are up since last year due to the fact that more drivers are on the road compared to the high point of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, they say they are seeing an uptick in unsafe driving behavior across the board that they're trying to curb before the crashes happen.
"They don’t even see where they’re going to half of the time so we want to pay attention and get off our phones," said Latoya Vaz, the organizer of Kids Land.
Latoya Vaz lives in Springfield and she said she's troubled by the unsafe driving behavior she sees regularly. Safe driving has become somewhat of a rallying cry for Latoya since she lost her brother Dwayne in 2014 after he crashed his car. She said he was driving under the influence.
Now, as an aunt, she is trying to pick up the pieces.
"Kids Land was really made for his two sons who he left behind," said Vaz.
Vaz started an organization called Kids Land to raise money for Dwayne's sons' education.
"We have to set an example for these kids and that’s what I’m trying to do, set an example for kids and teach them at a young age that safety matters and that their lives do matter," said Vaz.
It's a message that's coming at a critical time, as Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said unsafe driving behavior is a growing problem.
"A lot of it’s being distracted and a lot of its drivers without licenses," said Walsh.
Since this Sunday alone, Walsh said three drivers were arrested for not having a valid license, and nine criminal complaints were issued. He said three crashes stemmed from those drivers, while others were caught speeding or running red lights.
"You don’t have the actual skills because you never passed the driver's test or if your license is suspended you did something to get that license suspended," said Walsh.
He said the police department would like to see stricter punishments come from the arrests and complaints they file.
"Nothings really stopping them from driving," said Walsh.
One positive here, Walsh said driving under the influence crashes, like the one that took Dwayne's life and which can carry harsher punishments, aren't really as big a problem.
But with other unsafe behaviors on the rise, there's the potential for more human consequences not to mention financial ones.
"Every crash we see in the city ultimately impacts the insurance rate that someone who lives in the city pays," said Walsh.
Latoya is holding a family event this weekend on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 12-4:00 p.m. in Dwayne's memory that she hopes will promote community-building too. The event will take place at 375 Island Pond Road. The price is $20 per child, which includes food, music and activities for kids and families.
