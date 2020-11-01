AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are seeing an increase in calls for Toyota Prius vehicles and are urging people to be aware.
Police announced Sunday that there have been more calls than usual for service relating to that specific make and model.
"Over the last week, we have received calls from residents who have had the catalytic converter part cut out and stolen," police said in a Facebook post. "If you own this make and model of vehicle, we encourage you to park it in a well-lit area or garage."
Police are asking the public to take note of any suspicious activity in their neighborhood and to call the Amherst Police Department with any information.
