LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As more and more people are following advisories and are staying home during this coronavirus pandemic, first responders are finding an increase in domestic violence calls coming in.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker to urge residents across the state to stay at home, if they can.
Since this declaration, Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told Western Mass News that they have been getting more domestic violence related calls.
“What we've seen is a slight notable increase in domestic-type arguments. Not all of them are arrestable, not all of them statutory arrestable, but a lot of verbal arguments,” Valadas explained.
In less than two weeks, Ludlow Police said they have taken about 30 domestic-related calls, resulting in six arrests.
Valadas noted that they are responding to other calls as wel.
“That and shoplifting slightly...we have our officers, obviously, using discretion as much as possible,” Valadas explained.
Valadas said since the implementation of social distancing, officers are extremely cautious about how they are handling each situation - having to think even more critically than ever before.
"You can imagine now an officer has to think tactically, not only for his safety, but for the safety of the public and the people that they're dealing with, but now, they have to add this component in,” Valadas added.
With more calls for help coming in at the Ludlow Police Department, officers are getting extra guidance on how to handle different situations."
"In my 30 years, I have never seen this much communication as far as teleconferences, both written and oral advice. We had to do a lot of policy review, how can we support our officers, what type of equipment do we need,” Valadas said.
Trying to keep everyone as safe and germ free, Valadas has one more message for the public.
"We're asking everybody to stay healthy, cognizant of our first responders, my staff, and we'll be there for them when we need them,” Valadas said.
